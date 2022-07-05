DON'T MISS
LIFESTYLE
Ukrainian Canadian Congress calls for the expulsion of Russia from the G20 | War...
Russian President Vladimir Putin in a television interview in JunePresident of the Ukrainian Congress of Canada , Alexandra Chyczij, has written to Prime...
Resolute Forest Products will keep its head office in Montreal, assures its CEO
Resolute announced on Wednesday that it had accepted a US$2.7 billion acquisition offer from Papier Excellence.Resolute Forest Products will remain an important player...
REVIEWS
All SNES game manuals digitized thanks to instavideographer Peebs
All Manuals Digitized… Except One, still wanted by instavideographer Peebs. Instavideographer Peebs has managed to collect 174 video game instruction manuals for the...
LATEST ARTICLES
Deterrent or Discriminatory? Quebec defends random police checks
A Quebec government lawyer believes that random checks are not a problem, but that they can be abused by some police officers.The power...
Roberto Stéa is a candidate for the Conservative Party of Quebec...
Roberto Stéa is a candidate for the Conservative Party of Quebec in Duplessis. Roberto Stéa will represent the colors of the Conservative Party...
Foreign diplomats arrested for spying in Iran
Among other things, the diplomats reportedly stole rocks and took photos in a prohibited area.The Revolutionary Guards, Iran's ideological army, arrested foreign diplomats...
Ukrainian Canadian Congress calls for the expulsion of Russia from the...
Russian President Vladimir Putin in a television interview in JunePresident of the Ukrainian Congress of Canada , Alexandra Chyczij, has written to Prime...
Closing of the clinic at the heart of the reversal of...
Mississippi's only abortion clinic, nicknamed the "Pink House", has officially closed.The only abortion clinic in the The state of Mississippi, at the heart...
Apple will launch a tool against spyware
This photographic illustration shows a smart phone with the website of the Israeli company NSO Group, which includes the Pegasus spyware.The Apple company...
Out of Insulin Stock: Outaouais Patients and Professionals Call for Action
In Quebec, 760,000 people suffer from a form of diabetes (archives).Suppression of insulin lispro Admelog™ in vial of 10 ml, since June 10,...
Ukrainian Canadian Congress calls for the expulsion of Russia from the...
Russian President Vladimir Putin in a television interview in JunePresident of the Ukrainian Congress of Canada , Alexandra Chyczij, has written to Prime...
Resolute Forest Products will keep its head office in Montreal, assures...
Resolute announced on Wednesday that it had accepted a US$2.7 billion acquisition offer from Papier Excellence.Resolute Forest Products will remain an important player...
Home prices continue to fall in Toronto and Vancouver
The number of sold properties is decreasing. (Archives)The housing market downturn in Toronto and Vancouver continues. Prices continue to decline from the all-time...