Honda and General Motors are electric together

The two automakers will combine their efforts in the field of creation of electric vehicles.

This was reported by representatives of the Japanese company. Recall that the cooperation in the field of electrification between the two companies started a few years ago.

Electric platform and modular batteries GM will be used by Honda

In March, General Motors presented its new electric platform that will be used on Chevrolet, Cadillac and Hummer revived. In addition, this platform will be used by Honda.

The GM platform was introduced in March of this year

At present, there are already more specific plans. In particular, by 2024, the new platform will create two serial electric vehicle Honda. They will get GM’s ultra-modern modular batteries Ultium and all on-Board electronics.

Honda engineers will participate in the debugging platform

Honda specialists will be responsible for the design of the exterior and interior, chassis tuning and adaptation of the communication system, GM OnStar.

The company’s engineers will participate in the final design of the platform, and the release of the electric Honda will be organized on the production capacities of GM in North America.

