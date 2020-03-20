Hong Kong Cup: Eastern SC vs Pegasus FC Live Stream

Eastern Vs Pegasus. Forecast for the Hong Kong Cup match (March 21, 2020)

Our prediction for the Eastern match is Pegasus, which will take place on March 21. Who will qualify for the Hong Kong Cup final?

Eastern

Eastern is in fifth place in the standings, gaining 16 points and breaking away from the pursuers. In the 1/8 finals, the club smashed the humble Hong Kong Rangers with a score of 8: 2, and then easily figured out an experienced participant in the Asian Kitci Cups , winning two goals with a handicap.

Everton Camargo scored four times.

“Pegasus”

Pegasus lost three final matches in the regular championship and remained on the sixth line, finally falling off from the group of applicants for the international arena. In the Hong Kong Cup, the team was able to get through not the strongest Ewan Lun (5: 4, ET).

Jean Moser marked poker in a previous match.

Statistics

Eastern won four straight games.

“Eastern” scored at home in all face-to-face meetings.

“Pegasus” on the road does not win for four games.

Forecast

We think that Eastern will win a landslide victory today because class superiority is obvious. In addition, nobody canceled the home field factor, and in the previous stages the club knocked out some cool teams, but the guests were lucky with a draw.

Our forecast is the Asian handicap (-1.5) on Eastern for 2.36 in 1xBet.