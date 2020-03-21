Hong Kong Cup: Tai Po vs Guangzhou Fuli Live Stream

Tai Po vs Guangzhou Fuli. Forecast for the Hong Kong Cup match (March 23, 2020)

“Tai Po” and “Guangzhou Fuli” will play on March 23, read our forecast version. The hosts lost the last meeting in person, will they take revenge?

“Tai Po”

“Tai Po” has been the strongest Hong Kong team for a long time, but last year’s scandal forced a change of residence for almost all major players. Now the club is outside the top five, and in the Champions League lost to the modest Kedah with a score of 1: 5.

“Guangzhou Fuli”

“Guangzhou Fuli” has gained excellent form this season, taking an intermediate first place with 22 points in the asset. In the previous championship game, the club smashed the Hong Kong Rangers with a score of 5: 0, and then also easily beat Happy Valley (4: 0) with a four-handicap.

Statistics

Tai Po have lost five of their past seven games.

Tai Po lost the last meeting in person.

Guangzhou Fuli won four of the previous five matches.

Forecast

In our opinion, Guangzhou Fuli will win a very easy victory today, but the superiority in the class of the team is obvious. Bookmakers give the honors to the owners for past merits, but now it is a completely different club and it is unlikely that it will be able to resist in the semifinals.

Our forecast is the Asian handicap (-1) on the “Guangzhou Fuli” for 1.75 in BC 1xBet.