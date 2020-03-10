“Hope you don’t mind”: the student apologized to Prince Harry’s public kiss-Megan…

Meghan Markle is back in Britain after a break of almost two months and made several public outputs, visiting various events.

Including the wife of Prince Harry visited the school in Pagename, and at a meeting in the school there was a curious episode, leafless not only all the British but also by many international media.

This writes the “TV Program.about” citing Daily Mail.

So, Meghan Markle, speaking at the podium, invited on stage one of the children — 16-year-old Eker Okoye. He was so impressed that on stage he was called the Duchess of Sussex, which is a bit couldn’t control her emotions and allowed herself to hug Meghan Markle.

It made a strong impression on the audience — they exploded with thunderous applause, after which the student did compliment Markle, calling it “very beautiful.”

It is noteworthy that many mistakenly interpreted this episode. From some angles, the audience thought that Megan Eker and not just hugged, and even kissed, which is a flagrant violation of the etiquette of the Duchess. In the end, the news about the “kiss” Markle with a student spread through many media, though in fact no there was no kissing.

Nevertheless, the student still had to make a formal apology wife Meghan Markle, Prince Harry. He wrote him a letter in which he apologized for overreacting to a meeting with Meghan Markle, namely violating the Protocol arms.

“I hope you don’t mind that I hugged your wife. I was stunned and shocked to see that she arrived to my school. It was nice to hear her speak and perform in front of her. She’s really inspiring,”publishes an excerpt from the open letter of the student edition.

