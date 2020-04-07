Hospitalized the Hope Babkin checked for coronavirus showed that test

In the midst of the Russian singer Nadezhda Babkina, which ended up in the hospital with suspected coronavirus, confirmed her hospitalization and clarified the diagnosis. The people’s artist of Russia extensive pneumonia. The first test COVID-19 showed a negative result.

This was reported TASS the representative of the singer Alexander Velor. According to him, the state Babkina stable, positive dynamics is observed.

Details of Babkina shared her friend comedian Klara Novikova. She said that the condition of the singer is stable and does not cause concerns.

“I just know that everything there is more or less normal that she feels fine but is still in the hospital,” — said Novikov.

Meanwhile, the network discuss what could undermine the health of 70-year-old singer. Suspected she may have contracted the coronavirus from Lev Leshchenko, who was discharged from the hospital. They say the health of Nadejda Grigorevna could affect a grueling diet, starvation and plastic surgery. Recently, the artist got rid of about 20 kilos and changed in appearance, as if throwing off more than a dozen years.

And the young singer’s husband Eugene of Mountains called the hospital Babkina a fake.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter