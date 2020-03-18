“House arrest,” the curfew and the purchase of weapons: as the world struggles with the coronavirus

As of 18 March, there have been recorded 47 204 thousand cases of infection with coronavirus. Died 8 285 patients. Thus, in the last week of the pandemic COVID-19 the mortality rate rose to 9 percent. Recovered 82 thousand 866 infected. In serious and critical condition are 6 434 patients.

Serbia: people over 65 years of age are prohibited to go outside

Serbian authorities have imposed the most stringent measures to combat the spread of coronavirus in Europe. President Aleksandar vučić stated on the evening of 17 March: “due To the fact that we have not been able to provide discipline to protect the population, we made a very unpopular decision, but they should save lives… starting tomorrow at 10 am forbidden access to the street persons older than 65 years.” For older people living in rural areas and towns with a population of less than 5,000 people, the age barrier just above — the ban applies to anyone over 70 years.

The day the Republic’s authorities reported two infected.

China: Beijing accuses the us military in the beginning of the epidemic

In recent days, the pandemic COVID-19 gained sharply politicized. The representative of the Ministry of foreign Affairs of China Zhao Lijiang, said that the coronavirus was brought to his country, the us military in October 2019. The diplomat says that it happened during the Wuhan World military games. USA was represented at the competition of 17 teams, which included a total of nearly 300 athletes.

The prosecution of Zhao was picked up by users of the biggest Chinese social network Weibo. The U.S. state Department requested the Embassy of China in Washington explanations. American President Donald trump did not wait for the official response in Beijing and now in every speech, devoted to the pandemic, stressed calls COVID-19 “China virus.” In response, major Chinese newspaper Global Times (published in English), which is controlled by the government, published an article in which it is alleged that the Pentagon secretly quickly closed his lab at Fort Detrick that did research on infectious diseases. The article also reported that some American the Internet-editions wrote about it, but then removed the information from their sites. But petitions addressed to the White house, there was already a requirement to immediately tell the truth about what attitude to the coronavirus has a lab in Fort Detrick.

The American media accused the Global Times, in disseminating fake. Stresses that such a petition no.

The inflation panic and disseminate false information to the West also accuses the Russian media. The Financial Times published a March 17 article, which refers to the enclosed report of the European external action service (EEAS). It says that Pro-Kremlin media are trying to “escalate the doubt, panic and fear”. From January 22 in the EU were detected in almost 80 cases of misinformation, disseminated by the Russian media citing the fake accounts in social networks. Moreover, these accounts have been conducted in English, French, German, Italian and Spanish. This is done, according to the authors of the report, with the aim “to contribute to the crisis in health care in Western countries”, “undermine public confidence in national health systems.”

Meanwhile, China remains the leader both in the number of infected and number of deaths from COVID-19. As of 18 March, the country was found 80 thousand 894 infected. Died 3 237 patients. However, the number of new cases is rapidly declining for the past weeks. In hospitals there are slightly more than 8 000 people. The authorities took the decision on closing of all hospitals, specifically built for those infected with the coronavirus.

USA: Americans rushed to buy guns and toilet paper

In many cities of the United States, there has been an increased demand for firearms and edged weapons. At gun shops lined up. The shelves they are empty faster than shelves in the supermarket! The most popular pistols of 9 mm caliber, pump action shotguns and semi-automatic rifles AR-15.

The Americans explain this by the fact that people are scared. Weapons rushed to buy for self defense. The US President Donald trump was forced to admit on 17 March that the country’s economy due to pandemic faces a recession. And it can be prolonged.

Americans know that bad economic times always increases the crime rate. People are afraid of looting. As a result, the sales of weapons and ammunition in the country soared by 50 percent.

Equally great demand in the US and a completely different category of goods — toilet paper and disinfectants. The shelves in the stores where they usually stood, was deserted as soon as trump announced the introduction of a state of emergency. Decree of the President closed down all cinemas, theatres, museums, sports halls and stadiums. Are only grocery stores and pharmacies. And of course gun shops. Everything else can be bought in online stores. Close also restaurants and bars. Their owners are allowed to carry out only delivery orders to the house. In order to appease the Americans, the government promises weekly to send every citizen a check for $ 1,000. This financial assistance, as hopes the White house will soften the economic impact of a pandemic and a little lift consumer demand.

As of March 18, in the United States identified 6 524 infected. Died 116 patients. In hospitals are 6 302 people with COVID-19. Trump closed the country to Europeans.

EU Entry to the EU and the Schengen area will be closed for 30 days

The EU took the unprecedented decision: in the framework of the fight against the pandemic COVID-19 introduced a 30-day ban on entry into EU territory and the Schengen area for citizens of third countries. This was stated by German Chancellor Angela Merkel. The ban came into force on March 17. The exception is made only for citizens of the United Kingdom, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland, members of their families and persons with residence permit in any EU country. Various goods and the goods will be within one month to be carried freely by a special “green” corridors. But while it is not entirely clear where these corridors will be organized.

European countries recognized as a major source of spread of the coronavirus at the moment. Italy ranks second in the world after China in the number of infected is 31 thousand 506 people. She also owns the second largest number of deaths — 2 503 infected died. This is followed by Spain with 13 thousand 716 infected, 616 died. Germany ranks third in Europe 10 thousand infected 69, 26 died. In France, the virus was diagnosed in 7 730 people in Switzerland — 2 742 people.

Followed by a group of European countries, where the number of infected more than a thousand: the Netherlands (1 705), Norway (1 527), Austria (1 471), Belgium (1 486), Sweden (1 196), Denmark (1 044).

Each of the European countries also adopt their own stringent measures of opposition to the further spread of the coronavirus. Terminated air traffic is severely restricted ground transport, including metro. Overlap the borders between EU countries, which until recently was purely symbolic.

The measures taken are not liked by many. For example, in Spain for several days there were mass clashes between local police and foreign tourists, who were protesting against the closure of restaurants and bars. Dozens of people were injured. The guards failed to ensure the implementation of all measures envisaged by the government.

UEFA has taken the same decision to postpone the championship of Europe on football for the year. The leadership of the Union said that the tournament will be held according to the same scheme and in the same countries and cities that had to make it in June 2020. Also announced the cancellation or postponement of several other major competitions, including the open championship of France on tennis.

UK: Boris Johnson has said that his government is working under conditions of war

Prime Minister Boris Johnson presented his plan to combat the pandemic. The current situation he likened to war. When the country is at war, it demands the introduction of appropriate measures, said the head of government.

Johnson was forced to close the borders of the Kingdom. In addition, all companies or firms recommended to switch to remote mode possible. The economy is mobilized for the solution of primary tasks. This means that the government mandates a number of large industrial companies to immediately move to issue the much-needed artificial ventilation and other equipment, which effectively fights viruses, such COVID-19. Johnson pledged to support the British economy an unprecedented amount of 350 billion pounds (420 billion dollars).

The country has banned the holding of mass events. In particular, cancelled Europe’s largest music festival in Glastonbury, one of the headliners which this year was declared an American singer-songwriter Taylor swift.

However, the owners of British pubs and other drinking establishments are not in a hurry to close. Tuesday, March 17, in the United Kingdom celebrated St. Patrick’s Day. Beer and whiskey flowed freely as usual.

Molecular biologists from China came to an important conclusion that can be decisive in the fight against koramangala.

