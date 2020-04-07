How exactly people are infected with coronavirus is most often

By Maria Batterburyon in Health

Как именно люди заражаются коронавирусом чаще всего

The most dangerous method of transmission of coronavirus is a drip of transmission of the pathogen from person to person and through contact with dirty surfaces.

This was at the briefing on Tuesday, April 7, said the chief sanitary doctor of Ukraine Victor Liashko.

“We are currently working on and recognized the threat by passing. It’s drip path from person to person and by contact transmission when a person, contact with contaminated surfaces, by touching the mucous membranes of the nose, eyes, mouth and can transfer the pathogen coronavirus disease,” he explained.

He also added that we should not neglect the conditions of quarantine.

“So clean hands and social distance – is the key to our success. And the fulfillment of all conditions of quarantine,” recalled Lyashko Ukrainians.

At the same time, the method of transmission of coronavirus from animals to humans and Vice versa has not yet been confirmed by science.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article