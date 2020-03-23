How it was: the bride of Viktor Pavlik showed the place of meeting with fiance (photo)

Young bride popular singer Viktor Pavlik Catherine Repacholi, who previously told how the call of the future son, showed where they with her future husband was found.

In stories Catherine has published a number of frames-memories. Turns out, they were with Victor Pavlik met in the hotel hallway, where they lived next door to you.

And soon the couple decided to be together. “I promised to only look at me”, signed Catherine frame, dated 18 December 2017.

By the way, earlier lovers say that they have been together for four years. And photos in social networks, which informed the true story are only open for friends confirmed that the couple together from December 2017. Perhaps lovers in 2017 returned to the hotel, to remember how we met.

Recall that this year Repacova and Pavlik are going to get married. This will be the first marriage of Catherine and fourth Victor. And Yes, the bride has already chosen the wedding dress.

