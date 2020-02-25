“How much can you cry?”: soloist Go_A told about the sensational song for “Eurovision”

At the contest “Eurovision-2020”, which will be held in may in Rotterdam (the Netherlands), Ukraine will be represented by the previously obscure electro-folk band GO_A with the song “Nightingale”. The team that bookmakers put on the penultimate place in the final, won a landslide victory, receiving the highest scores from the judges (Andey Danilko, Tina Karol, Vitaly Drozdov) and the audience.

This success, the participants GO_A did not expect. Say that decided to take part in the national selection, carried out by the TV channels STB and NTU, in order to reach a wider audience and to present their work. In the first semifinal of the musicians did not interest the media. While the other participants “broke” journalists, participants GO_A modestly stood aside. They just listened to the advice of the jury, made some changes to the room, the costumes and the final most focused on speech — showed his fresh perspective on the Ukrainian ethnics, which is transmitted with the help of authentic vocals, sopilka and modern rhythms.

Group GO_A since 2012, several times changed its composition. In his work, the team combines Ukrainian authentic singing, modern dance beats, African drums and guitar drive.

The soloist of the group is Katherine Pavlenko. She graduated from Nizhyn College of culture, specialty “folk choir conductor”, and then — Kiev national University of culture and arts. Studied folklore, was a soloist with various rock and folk groups, worked as a model. Now also directs the choir of veterans. In the band are multi-instrumentalist Taras Shevchenko sapelnik Igor Didencul and guitarist Ivan Hryhoryak. They have already started active preparations for the “Eurovision”.

At the first meeting with journalists has officially signed a contract with the National broadcaster, which assumes the financial support of the representative of Ukraine at the international song contest. To what extent, did not specify, citing confidentiality. As assured the head of the National public broadcasting company of Ukraine (NOTE) Zurab Alasania, this is a standard contract which is signed by the representatives of all the countries. It regulates the rules of participation in the contest, developed by the European broadcasting Union.

Katerina Pavlenko noted that scandalous or abridging the freedom of musicians of the items they found. The only important detail: the group is not able to tour in Russia, including three months after participation in “Eurovision”.

— You managed to take a breath, sleep it off and get used to the idea that your group represents Ukraine at the prestigious song contest?

— Sleep has not yet succeeded, still not used to such media attention. Just beginning to understand what happened — honestly admit the artists.

— What emotions overwhelmed you when he declared a group winner of national selection?

— It was unexpected. A miracle happened! We will try to do everything possible to meet the expectations and to represent our country at the contest. I am really grateful to all for your support and attention! Yesterday was surprised when I came on the radio and I have not asked for a pass, and all said Hello. We’re excited that we’re going through — it meets Katerina Pavlenko.

— We were very surprised as we were treated to the victory in the national selection. Did not expect that in the press zone will be so many journalists. Very nice, what fans write us on social networks, send in your video options of dancing to the song “Nightingale”. It is especially important that our music dancing children.

— You have during the performance everything went smoothly, without technical problems? The band TVORCHI stated that they have no sound in the headphones?

— Live and video is a specific process. We are accustomed to working on live concerts at the viewer, not the camera, it was difficult to readjust. This is the difficulty for young artists. Had to get used to hearing “in the ear”. Can’t say that we had bad sound, everything went fine. We were able to rebuild.

— Whom they considered their main competitor in the selection?

— We were even sad that the selection is over. We walked by it, imbued with the atmosphere. It was a music festival. We learned new performers who are now listening to with pleasure, made friends with the guys. The selection is not treated as competition, which need only a victory. This exchange of creativity, ability to present it to a wider audience. And sick and we sent SMS for TVORCHI.

— Why did you decide to take part in the national selection, has set itself the goal to go to Rotterdam?

— We really like to see at Eurovision for the first time performed the song in the Ukrainian language. And we have achieved this goal, which makes me very happy.

— The song “Nightingale” — vintage or your work of authorship?

— Under the terms of “Eurovision”, a folk song cannot take part in the competition. I used an old design that I knew a long time ago, when I was in College and studied folklore. We have changed the text, made my own arrangement. If a previous version of the song ended tragically, we made the optimistic finale. Well, how much can you cry?

The leader of the band “Antibody” Taras Poplar wrote in social networks that your song has Ukrainian roots, and displays imposed on its Northern neighbor symbols. How can this be explained?

— Ukraine — one of the largest territories in Europe. Deeply studying the folklore of our country, I was faced with the fact that each region has its own dialect. If you take the Sumy and Chernihiv region, they differ. Even more different Transcarpathia. All this is reflected in folk songs. Ukrainian literary language many years ago was not as it is today. We are working with old material, try to find a folk song, record and display them as they are created by the people. Because sometimes there are songs in different dialects.

To be honest, I haven’t read the post Taras. Learned about it from the press, when journalists began to ask questions. Everyone is entitled to their opinion. We did not aim to hurt anybody’s feelings or to provoke. But glad that the song discuss, to argue, she leaves no one indifferent. Finally people started to analyze the texts, to delve deeper into the meaning. Thought most do not care what it was. And here’s a deep analysis, so many comments you receive. It would be good all this potential to direct the work. I think Haight and men don’t.

— Will translate a song to English for Eurovision?

— Will not, we especially want to sing in Ukrainian. This is our main goal. For us, Eurovision is a very serious contest, after all, represent the country in the international arena and all his time to now devote to this. Want to do everything at the highest level, and very grateful for the support of the National public broadcaster. While we’re looking, looking for those who will help to develop the costumes may change the number. We want to show Europe our culture and at the same time to demonstrate that we are a modern. While everyone in the process discussion. In fact, we are very happy with the way worked with us in the final stylists STB. Turned out really cool.

— Who are the judges for the selection helped you?

— I really liked the one tip that Europe is now a trend: the woman is not required to meet the standards of beauty, and should display their individuality. Judging by the comments on the network, I have in this plan everything is OK.

First, the ratings of bookmakers are not yet in your favor, you put on the 18-th place. How important to you winning the competition?

— Ratings will change dramatically after rehearsals of participants of “Eurovision”. It is very difficult to predict anything. It’s just the first reaction on the participants and their songs. There are still ratings Eurofan who actually watch the contest and then vote. By the way, have we not in last place. And in General, the forecasts are very imprecise thing. The national selection is also put on the penultimate place.

— Your group is actively discussed in Russia. Resent your red-black style?

— Great color match, right? Actually I don’t watch Russian TV and do not know what they say about us. Most importantly, talking about the song, and that’s fine. If I had not spoken at all, it would be much worse. So she touches people. In the competition we need to create art. And it should cause emotions. That’s what — it depends on the individual person. It is filled with what he sees and feels, and translates.

In Rotterdam you have to communicate with the world’s media, including the Russian who will ask awkward questions, to provoke. You will give an interview rossm?

If such communication cannot be avoided, we will communicate. In fact, communication with mass media spelled out in the standard contract, all press conferences and other events organized by the Broadcasting Union, and we will follow these rules.

— What is the name of your group and how you organized it?

— GO — from the word “go”, A: from ancient letters “alpha” is our hike to the roots. previously wrote a detailed “FACTS”.

Sportsbooks has published the first forecasts of “Eurovision”, according to which Ukraine is still in 18th place.

Photo by Sergei TUSHINO, “FACTS”

