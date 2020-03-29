How not to be infected with coronavirus: 3 simple conditions that must be respected

Coronavirus can be stopped if you follow the three main conditions of quarantine. To such conclusion scientists from Japan, where COVID-19 got one of the first after China. But there mass infection managed to avoid (1,5 thousand patients as of March 28).

Japanese scientists from Hokkaido University published the results of a research, which States the conditions under which people are most likely infected with coronavirus, reports “RBC-Ukraine”.

After analysis of 110 cases, the researchers found, in some places formed clusters (mass infection). These are places with large concentrations of people, gym, restaurant, hospital. That is, those areas where a lot of people, but low air circulation.

If this place gets an infected person, the probability that he will infect others, increases to 18.7 times.

Three conditions that must be followed, in order NOT to get SICK COVID-19:

avoid enclosed spaces with poor ventilation;

do not visit crowded places;

eliminate conversations in close proximity (less than arm’s length).

If the country is to be complied with all three conditions, the probability of occurrence of the cluster (mass infection) reduced several times.

“This does not mean that contamination will not occur without satisfaction of these conditions. Infection can occur but it is not widespread,” the article says scientists.