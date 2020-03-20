“How not to die at home”: the network filled humorous songs about quarantine (video)

Only a few days in Ukraine quarantine because of coronavirus, and the network has already appeared a lot of songs devoted to it. And if Potap recorded a video that soothes and makes you believe in the best, his colleagues simply share what hurts.

So, Ternopil comedian Taras Stadnitskii wrote a song about how hard he is home with the kids, who are constantly hungry and fighting. “How not to die at home?” — he asks.

Colleague Studnickova Dmitry Zelinsky said in the song about family quarrels and shops.

Dantes and his friend Mike Katzurin created a philosophical song about the coronavirus.

View this post in Instagram Publication of Dantes (@vladimirdantes) 19 Mar 2020 at 8:31 PDT

Not far behind the others and the fiery Woman of Docka.

Lyrics to the song about quarantine, appeared on sistance Alexander polonskogo and loved his fans. The author is very considerate and tells you what to do.

And singer Marcelle recorded his song. “How long do we have left?” — worried the young singer.

By the way, if you have trouble with the children in quarantine, we recommend you to spend time with benefit and to watch cartoons in English with subtitles.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter