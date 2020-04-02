How not to get divorced after quarantine: 5 tips from a sex therapist

Family. Photo: pexels.com

What is the index after the quarantine will increase the birth rate or divorce rate? On this subject you can read several jokes on the Internet. But, as shown by the situation in China, permanent residence together in an enclosed space can really be a problem for partners.

Psychologist Natalia Ezhova advice on how to strengthen your relationship with constant stay together.

– Coronavirus – in fact, a very wise virus. He drove all the people home and forced to communicate with each other. If the partners could escape to work or to hide for care of the children, now check relations can not be avoided. And in result they can understand that they live not with that person, or, conversely, to see his partner on the other side and re-fall in love. I would advise to use quarantine as an opportunity to learn about each other more, to make your relationship a trusting and as open as possible,” says co-host of the reality “Expropriations” on a New channel.

To do this, Natalia Ezhova made several recommendations:

“Place” yourself in your pair

It often happens that the partners merge. And then one of them runs off to get them somewhere else. To avoid such situation, you need to show yourself in your pair. And for that you need to learn about yourself as much as possible and pass this information to your husband or wife. Sometimes people live for years and not even know the favorite dish of your partner. So it’s time to learn more about themselves and about each other!

Plan joint actions

Instead of having to discuss the others or to regret the past, you better plan your future. I recommend to allocate and register their actions at the time of the coronavirus quarantine. Especially because now they will be absolutely others – woke up/got dressed/went to work, and woke up/talked with the wife/play with the children/went to the forest for a walk. I recommend to turn this into a real ritual. Today, more than ever, it is appropriate to form their own family values and traditions.

Organize your place in the house

Parents and children are not always able to realize their needs. Therefore, they need a place where they could be alone. While not hesitating and without a twinge of conscience to say your loved ones that, for example, today in the hour of the day I need to sit in a room by yourself, think about yourself, and more importantly, to me at this time no one touched.

Talk

This is a complaint come to me often – my partner do not communicate. It is very important to talk. If you do not know about, view the film together and discuss it. Share information. This is a very important interaction. After all, conversations is the exchange of positive vibrations and energy that we now really needed.

Place your order in the intimate life

Some complain that the quarantine suffer more from the routine. But it is always possible to diversify. Write with your partner a list of ten items that they would like to do in her intimate life, and shake. What match, be sure to implement. After all, quarantine is the time to bring order not only in her relationship with her husband, but in your intimate life.

