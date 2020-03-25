How not to kill your husband in quarantine: the top 5 lifehacks from Olga Cybulski

Olga Cybulski. Photo: press service

Ukrainian singer Olga Cybulski told how to keep a relationship together when you’re stuck at home and don’t have time to miss each other.

Despite the speculation of fans, she still has not made any public statements about the name of his chosen. However, the singer gladly shares her personal secrets of passion in the relationship with subscribers in Instagram.

As noted by Olga, like every Ukrainian woman, she is now also want to kill my husband. But there are life hacks, which transform the constant presence under one roof in the fun.

Advice from Cybulski are:

– An hour or two a day is not to cling to her husband, and let him go about his business, documents, immersed in thought or a book. The man should be time for their strategies and plans, otherwise they you and kill you.

– To cook Breakfast in the queue – it distracts from the news. Plus homemade food and sex are synonyms.

– To screw in a light bulb. In the house there really is a guy thing, which was not enough time and physical strength. So now you can deal with them under the hashtag #quarantine.

And then, when all the household is asleep, you can thank a loved one in the best films about the electrician and the helpless housewife,” writes Cybulski.

– Buy LEGO online.

My son and husband “stick” for sure. And both very interesting. Father spends time with his son, and you have three legitimate hours on the mask, and I need a song about Cybulski Prosecco”, – said Olya.

– Not to kill her husband.

He’ll still need me. I think boys are especially difficult, because they are society waiting for “bring the booty” and booty – under the virus. Therefore, do not drill a hole in the head of a man, whom he created a family. Try to replace a tantrum inspiration. The quarantine will end, and love will live forever – says Cybulski.

