How not to kill your husband in quarantine: tips from Catherine Kuhar

Famous ballet dancers Kateryna Kuhar and Alexander Stoyanov, who after a tour in France and the trip to Thailand had to isolate themselves in 14 days, continue to adhere strictly to the rules of quarantine. They spend time with children — 11-year-old son Timur, and 5-year-old daughter Nastya. The children really missed their parents, and are now happy that finally mom and dad always there.

They almost did not come out of the house, 24 hours a day to spend time with family in a confined space. Catherine recognized that in such conditions it is difficult to maintain harmony. Not to “kill her husband”, not to take it out on the kids, not to panic and keep calm, the dancer has developed its own rules, which are shared with the “FACTS.”

“The easiest method to raise your level of happiness hormone — arms! In Thailand, when we were at white farm, I noticed that when these giants want to show their affection, they hug each other with their trunks. The elephant’s trunk is more sensitive than a man’s fingers in it for about 4 000 different muscles. When I observed this picture, I remembered that Sasha has a similar morning ritual. Who first opens his eyes in the morning, he hugs the other. In hug we change three poses before you get out of bed.

For example, if I first woke up, I hug him, then we turned, Sasha got a hold on me — the second and third position, as it will, and then we get up. When the arms of the hormone of happiness — oxytocin. So we are raising your mood”, —says Ekaterina.

Ballerina advises and going to bed with a particular mood.

“We never fall asleep in Sora and with bitterness in my soul, it is likely that the morning will Wake up even more resentment. So be sure to put up before I go to sleep”, — says Katya.

Normally, quarantined the most annoying life. So the ballerina suggests a clear separation of duties.

“Sasha is calmer than me, so during the quarantine, he teaches children lessons. I’m careful and meticulous, responsible for the cleanliness”, — said Kuhar.

She advises not to dwell on the quarantine and to enjoy every moment with your family. Says she learned during a trip to Thailand.

“We went to the elephant farm. When I arrived and made plans for the day, we were invited to bathe the elephants. What I disgust said, “Even for all the money in the world won’t do”. But I thought long. First we fed them bamboo, cooking for them delicious bombs of bananas, cereals and water, which were fashioned with their own hands. Then we watched them play in the sand, as they showered each other and that they are getting a lot of joy, as they take mud baths, as they Skrabiets a tree and clear.

Watching this picture and forgetting his disgust, I asked for a dipper of water and brushes in order to join the process and to wash them. My happiness knew no bounds. These huge giants made me forget about the problems of material things and of civilization, in return I got a lot of pleasure from connecting with nature.

What is my point? Learn to enjoy the moment. I made a conclusion: do not put yourself to the boundaries, sometimes it is necessary to reconsider their skepticism. Games don’t always have to be “prudish” and according to the rules of purity. During the period of quarantine is especially important. I used to always get mad at Stoyanov, who, when playing with the children, and turns a flat with them upside down. I ran after them, shouting, irritation and spoil the holiday for them. Now I’ve reconsidered my position and join him, and then they help me to put everything in place,” says Kuhar.

Another ballerina advises women not to relax, relieve pajamas, doing hair and to follow their physical form.

“One of the important rules of “forced output”, which helps to internally organize themselves, and like my husband — up,” — says Catherine.

and why were afraid of it.

Also Olga Sumskaya said in an interview with “FACTS” about how spending time in quarantine and gave advice on how to raise immunity.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter