How Russian propagandists earn through porn (video)

Russian state propaganda channel Russia Today wind the views of their videos on Youtube and buys comments under them.

This was reported in the investigation of the Fund of struggle against corruption Alexey Navalny.

In February chief editor of the channel Margarita Simonyan declared that the grid Youtube-channel RT has reached 10 billion hits. Not one news channel has not yet achieved such powerful results. Left behind all global competitors. From CNN to al-Jazeera.

At the same time, the FCO said that in the real world weapon of Russian propaganda number one looks almost no one.” The Bulk believe that Simonyan is cheating and your the “boss” of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The FCO draws attention to the various video RT who have more than a million view and very few comments — tens.

And those — largely in a foreign language, a translation of which shows that people just indicate your name or write: “Here is a comment that you asked”. Many have left comments in Russian, but like they ran it through an automatic translator. Because sometimes comments just don’t make any sense.

“RT wind the views of their videos on YouTube, buy reviews and fake statistics. However, they do not shun even cheating video via porn-resources.

Thanks to this fake statistics they request more money for their media. The administration of the President see these fake numbers and giving them space budgets. Thinking that secrete their propaganda. But in fact – on the air.”

Details: Fund Navalny calls for Russian journalists to encourage the channel to access the statistics of your channel, and if the reaction is not followed — to demand her dismissal.