How to be positive in social networks during the quarantine, — expert advice

Social networking has become a way of interaction. Photo: unsplash.com

Now social networks have become a vital source of interaction and information exchange, and a kind of “black hole”. In the coming weeks they will be more important than ever and need to learn to use them positively. About how exactly, British Metro asked the expert.

As said the publication of a clinical psychologist, Dr. Robert Babb, the amount of information about coronavirus in the Internet and social networks is great, inevitably, and most of it is connected an alarming prospect.

According to experts, the impact of the online environment, which is now unfavorable, could have a significant impact on mental health, in particular, to stir feelings of anxiety, guilt and anger, frustration, depression.

The psychologist gave a few simple tips that can make online experience in this difficult time less stressful.

The change of subject. Positive participation in social networks may include initiating an interesting debate, not associated with the pandemic, or participation in such. So. for example, the interest in what people think about the book, the movie or any activity, is the beginning of a constructive discussion.

The celebration of achievements. Positive participation in social networks involves exchange of information about what you’re good at, or what is different for you this time of change. It can be tips, how do you manage to stay busy in the period of self-isolation, how to disassemble the cabinets and collect things, which you can then give to charity or sell on the Internet and the like.

The creation of online communities. You can use social media to find new, creative ways of sharing activities on the Internet. It can be learned sewing, while watching a film followed by discussion (Netflix party), tips on gardening, language practice, meditation or simply “a joint” morning coffee – you are only limited by your imagination.

The promotion of adequate problems. His additional time in social networks can be used for research and promotion of the decent, raise awareness about important issues that people might have previously neglected due to the rapid pace of life. It can help you to find your voice, boost your confidence.

Time limit. Limit the time you spend in social networks and observe restrictions. If it’s too hard, set the application to lock.

Limit the number of news. If you are worried about what is happening, and feel depressed because of what is happening, you can limit the number of visited news sites or messages that you read about a specific issue, such as the increase in the number of cases of infection.

Restriction of use of gadgets. For example, leave them in another room if you are going to cook. Create boundaries and remove your device when doing other tasks or talking to other people.

Do something outside of the Internet. Try to develop a hobby or interest outside of social networks. Turn off notifications, and accept that you will not know all about the pandemic, and that you don’t need to know everything. Decide where you need to get information and use this source.

Establish the order of the day. Make sure that you have a constructive daily routine and sleep mode, regardless of how easy it is. Try to limit your time in social networks before you go to bed and when you Wake up.

Take a “vacation”. Create a post, from which people learn that you took a break, you need time, but you will be back.

