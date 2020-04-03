How to boost immunity: Ukrainian actress gave a simple recipe

Popular Ukrainian actress Olga Sumska, which previously stated “FACTS”, conducting a quarantine, shared the recipe for a decoction for improving immunity.

Sumi even posted footage, which showed itself boosts immunity. The recipe is simple — a decoction of onion peel. The actress tells drink the decoction as tea. If you don’t like the taste, add a lemon.

And sums suggests ginger tea, but only in the morning. It invigorates, and onion.

and help to escape from the coronavirus.

Recall that pediatric immunologist, postgraduate student of the Department of pediatric infectious diseases and pediatric immunology, National medical Academy of postgraduate education named after P. L. Shupyk Stepan Beglaryan told the “FACTS,” why are children easily get sick with coronavirus.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter