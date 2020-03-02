How to cook tiger prawns in wasabi sauce

Photo: instagram.com/officialbubbagump

This unusual snack is a perfect complement for evening gatherings with friends and will surprise you with its bright taste.

Tiger prawns in wasabi sauce will be a great variety of the usual snacks, which are combined with a glass of beer and good mood. Cook them very simply, and the process only takes 20-30 minutes.

To prepare 1 serving you will need:

Large shrimp — 250-300 grams

Egg — 1 piece

Starch — 1 tbsp

Salt — 0.5 teaspoons

Lemon juice — 1 teaspoon

Wasabi powder — 1.5 teaspoons

The concentrated milk — 3 tbsp

Mayonnaise — 2-3 tablespoons (to taste)

Vegetable oil — 300 ml

The cooking process:

1. Peeled shrimp need salt and sprinkle with lemon juice and then leave them for 5-10 minutes.

2. Preheat a griddle or skillet with butter.

3. Whisk the egg and dip it in shrimp (for one), put them on a plate and allow to drain the excess.

4. Prepare the batter: add the egg starch (if you have a little batter, add another egg and starch).

5. Dip shrimp in batter, then lay them in boiling oil.

6. Fry shrimp 2 minutes for even Browning of the batter.

7. Lay shrimp on paper towels to soak up excess fat.

Tiger prawns in wasabi sauce. Photo: unsplash

Cooking sauce:

Mix the wasabi powder with milk and add mayonnaise to obtain desired consistency. Also the sauce you can add a little lemon juice (to taste).

Dip each shrimp in the sauce and enjoy the spicy dish.

For the original submission you can use chips that need to be put under each shrimp. Lovers of greens can substitute chips for fresh lettuce.