How to determine the presence of coronavirus voice

Researchers from the University Carnegie Mellon has created a service that tries to determine the presence of coronavirus in your voice. The system is called COVID Voice Detector and uses for artificial intelligence. This is stated on the project page.

It is noted that the service does not replace a full test and is suitable for imprecise estimates of the presence of coronavirus.

Over COVID Voice Detector worked with engineers and scientists from startups voca.ai, telling.ai, hat-ai.com involved in the analysis of votes for judicial processes.

After registration in the service user is asked to perform simple actions: to cough three times, to pronounce the alphabet and hold a vowel sound for as long as possible. The latter allows to estimate the lung capacity. The obtained data are compared with the sound samples of people who definitely have been infected with the coronavirus.

The user is also asked to enter demographic information: height, weight, age, presence of symptoms.

“The process takes about five minutes, after which the user receives a score from 1 to 10 for signs of Covid-19”, – stated in the message.

The developers say that their test is not a substitute for medically approved tests. It only allows to estimate the probability of the presence of coronavirus in the conditions when testing is not available.