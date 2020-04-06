How to disinfect things after returning from the street — tips MOZ

Disinfection is a mandatory procedure to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

How to spend it when you return from the street, says the doctor-anesthesiologist, expert at the Ministry of health Sergei Dubrov.

After returning home, you first need to remove protection. Gloves without touching their skin. Next, you need to:

processing antiseptic hand and remove the mask from the face rubber bands without touching the outside of the mask. Used the mask to put in a sealed trash bag;

remove the upper clothing, not shaking it. Outerwear should be stored in their cases, separately from other clothing;

wash hands with soap and water for at least 30 seconds;

put on clean rubber gloves and antiseptic process handle bags, keys, wallet, phone and other things that had contact with hands on the street. Disinfect door handles;

treated with antiseptic shoes. It should be stored in the same place, and be regularly cleaned with a solution of chlorine;

products purchased in packages should be washed with a soap solution and lots of running water. Fruits and vegetables also should be washed with soap and water.

“Then disposable gloves must be disposed of. Rubber gloves can be washed with soap and water. After completing all procedures, you need to wash hands with soap and water,” — said Sergey Dubov.

Source: Lcar-experte MOZ