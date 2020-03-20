How to escape from the coronavirus in aid of men’s underwear: network blew up a epic video

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Как спастись от коронавируса при помощи мужских трусов: сеть взорвало эпичное видео

In network actively disseminated comic video in which the girl makes scarce in terms of coronavirus protective mask from… men’s underwear.

Flick of the wrist underwear turns into practically a Balaclava. “I believed that I saw everything about the coronavirus. But no, probably wrong. From now on, men will run and look at the sale panties for themselves”, — said in comments to the video on his page in the social networks posted Odessa Victor.

As previously reported “FACTS” in Ukraine denied fake messages about what mask can protect against coronavirus, if you wear the “right” side.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article