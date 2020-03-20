How to escape from the coronavirus in aid of men’s underwear: network blew up a epic video

In network actively disseminated comic video in which the girl makes scarce in terms of coronavirus protective mask from… men’s underwear.

Flick of the wrist underwear turns into practically a Balaclava. “I believed that I saw everything about the coronavirus. But no, probably wrong. From now on, men will run and look at the sale panties for themselves”, — said in comments to the video on his page in the social networks posted Odessa Victor.

As previously reported “FACTS” in Ukraine denied fake messages about what mask can protect against coronavirus, if you wear the “right” side.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter