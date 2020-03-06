How to learn easier to live: motivational quotes great women

Photo: unsplash.com

Sometimes, it is easier to begin to live and to let go of unnecessary anxiety only need to listen to the thoughts of wise people.

If you constantly sell yourself and your emotions not the important things, and then are surprised, why it happened, maybe we should just try to relax? Of course, instantly make it not happen, but something to start still stands.

At such a moment could come to the aid of the great wisdom of the fair sex, who, like all women, was confronted in your life with the same problems.

LeMonade offers you a list of inspirational aphorisms outstanding women of his time that can help you get easier to live without upsetting over nothing.

Photo: LeMonade

“Life doesn’t have to be comfortable. And in this I find peace – for themselves and for all who is confused in life” © J. K. Rowling

“When you do something for others from the heart without expecting gratitude, someone writes this in the book of destinies and sends happiness of which you never even dreamed of.” © Angelina Jolie

Photo: LeMonade

“Keep doing what you’re doing. Pretend that you do, and so as long as it’s done.” © Gertrude Stein

“Happiness is good health and a bad memory.” © Ingrid Bergman

Photo: LeMonade

“Take the most important, apply it, and get rid of the rest.” © Sharon Stone

“Every girl should always know two things: what and whom she wants.” © Coco Chanel

Photo: LeMonade

“Physical beauty is wonderful, but ephemeral. The confidence in yourself that comes along with achieving your goals, is the most beautiful thing in the world.” © Madonna

“A true woman not to worry, and care.” © Marlene Dietrich

We will remind, earlier LeMonade wrote about how to find your inner freedom.