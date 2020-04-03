How to lose 82 pounds: Maxim Fadeev shared the secret

Russian producer and musician Maxim Fadeev, who last fall survived clinical death, has lost 82 pounds.

He told this channel Super.ru. “I weighed 198 pounds 700 grams, now I weigh 116” — said Fadeev.

He also shared the secret to weight loss. It’s all about the water. Her Fadeev advises to drink morning, noon, and evening 600 milliliters. The water should be “pleasantly scorching throat, not the hot water.”

“You have no idea how the weight will go. Can eat the same as always, but first drink and then eat. You will be surprised, but then you and more than three spoons will not eat”, said Fadeev.

Earlier, Elena Stepanenko lost 42 pounds.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter