How to make cosy rented apartment: useful life hacks

Comfort. Photo: unsplash.com

Rented housing can never be 100% perfect for the one who takes it off. However, there are several ways that are guaranteed to help add a new home the warmth, beauty and character.

1. General cleaning

The first thing you should do if you hire the apartment – thoroughly clean all traces of the life of past residents and to conduct high-quality wet cleaning, clearing thus the very atmosphere of the housing.

Curtains. Photo: unsplash.com

2. Replace curtains on the Windows

This change will help to visually dilute the mood of your apartment.

3. Organize a place to stay

Take care of the comfort of the place where you relax. This can be a nice corner with a comfortable chair, or anything that you like. If you love to read, think about additional lighting and a corner with books or a small bedside table on which to put a Cup of tea or a glass of wine for your mood.

The place to stay. Photo: unsplash.com

4. Cover table new cloth

The tablecloth should be made of fabric and quality, and the interior and atmosphere will be transformed for a minute, and you will be one thing more.

5. Fill the apartment favorite flavor

If you have a favorite perfume scent, just rasalaite it around the house. Also you can light candles or aromaplasty, it is superfluous will not be exact.

Candles. Photo: unsplash.com

6. Photos

Memories in beautiful frames will definitely support the mood in your new home.

7. New linens

Update the bed, and with her own positive attitude to life in a new apartment.