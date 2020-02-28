How to organize an effective work at home: top 5 tips
Houses and walls help. Photo: pixabay.com
No matter how beloved had a job, you probably sometimes wish not to go anywhere but to stay home. Moreover, today, many areas allow you to work remotely in a café, hotel or her apartment. However, many admit that the house simply can not focus on the work that has to go to the office.
LeMonade decided to build a simple but effective recommendations that will help to tune in a working mood and out of the office interiors.
- In the first stage of addiction to the freelance mode try to identify a place to work. For example, if you work with your notebook — then, most likely, will come in handy proximity to the table, to the sofa or chair — of course, as you prefer. If your work is connected with the creation of hand-made things — then you probably need more space. In short, the main item — to choose the right place to work.
- Follow the cleaning. Often directly from the case distracting objects. Of course, you are likely to sit down to read a new magazine, if it was in your field of vision. Or indulge in a coffee break, noticed favorite Cup. But it’s not so bad. Most people distracted if the room is a mess. It also teaches Feng Shui: want to have order in mind and easy to concentrate on serious things — first clean around.
- Remove all the excess. Of course, the concept of right from your. Yes, you can put hundreds of books in neat high piles, — but to live with a feeling of “clutter” of the room. Remove all unnecessary items aside instead of get distracted, you will be better to focus directly on work.
- Plan and remind. Absolutely it is important to train yourself to make a plan for the day. When you understand how many tasks you are faced with for the current day — you learn to optimize your time. By the way, helpful tip: aside from working, leave yourself a note-a reminder of what you were doing before. At home we get distracted by any extraneous moments, so some time need to help yourself “reminder”.
- Create an atmosphere. And, after all, do not forget that you’re at home, but it has its charms. Comfortable atmosphere, that you can create yourself. And there is also useful advice on Feng Shui: use in the interior of the elements with water — for example, mini fountains and mini-waterfalls, these things contribute to “the harmonious flow of energy.”