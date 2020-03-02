How to please: top 8 gifts for March 8

Photo: unsplash.com

International women day is coming and many are already preparing for a nice weekend. This spring festival is customary to give your beloved women, mothers or colleagues a small gift as a token of solidarity and respect.

LeMonade thought about gifts on March 8, and gathered the best ideas.

Postcard

You can make a gift with your own hands. Cards in this case will be your best option. You can make a big card with a collage of bright moments.

Photo: unsplash.com

Korean mask-rice

Rice is a popular component in the composition of Korean cosmetics. It is suitable for care of any skin type. Night mask with 68% rice extract — removes flaking and nourishes the skin. It also contains Niacinamide, which fights inflammation and brightens pigmentation. The mask has a strong nourishing effect, moisturizes, smoothes and evens skin tone.

Photo: press service

As reported on the website Cosibella, it can be used 3 different ways — night mask (apply to cleansed face and wash off with warm water in the morning), wash off a mask (apply for 15 minutes and rinse), moisturizer (apply as the last step of skin care).

Linen

If you are already close enough, you can give an exquisite Agent Provocateur lingerie — panties, bra, t-shirt topic. This is a very touching and intimate. Be careful, if you are not sure guess a size, it is better not to buy such gifts.

Photo: press service

Concert tickets

The concert is a gift and a concert tour in the world of true art from lady era big bands Aniko Dolidze Big Band. It is March 8 in Kiev will host the performance artist in the Caribbean Club Concert Hall.

Aniko Dolidze Big Band. Photo: press service

Photoshoot

An unforgettable gift for the girl on March 8 will be the holiday photo shoot, because all women love to dress up and show off in front of a mirror, and professional photography will emphasize the beauty.

Photo: pixabay.com

Leather accessories

As a gift, you can choose a gift set from the workshop Blanknote, or collect your accessories kit and purchase it at a discount. These gifts will last a long time, they are practical, functional and prestigious.

Photo: press service

Also Blanknote has been designing and manufacturing corporate gifts, provides a free branding accessories.

A romantic journey

Add to their relationship a little life and romance. A memorable evening and a Sunny morning, new locations and unforgettable emotions that will stay with you forever — the Maldives, Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas. There in each residence there is a Spa and a gym.

Photo: press service

Perfume

For perfume or toilet water is worth spending money if you are sure that you will make the right choice. If there is no certainty, but I really want to give, present perfume or toilet water, which are mentioned in the latest issue of a fashion magazine.

Photo: unsplash.com