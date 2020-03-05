How to protect against coronavirus (manual)

Scientists from China told how to protect their homes from coronavirus. For this you need to follow a few simple rules. This writes the news portal “Fenghuang Wang”.

Read more about it told the head of the office of the Centre to combat epidemics in Yunnan province Zhou Xiaomei.

Thus, the expert believes, that the return from the street should not be a special disinfection or sanitization of clothing and footwear, as well as to decontaminate the premises. But Zhou Xiaomei recommends regularly the conventional wet cleaning of rooms, tables, chairs, door knobs and appliances, with which people come into contact every day.

Obligatory condition for the effective prevention of coronavirus expert called airing of the apartment at least two times a day for half an hour.

One of the most important elements in the fight against COVID-19, the expert called regular hand washing. Be sure to do it with soap in running water.

To the reception and after they left, the physician recommends to clean. To do this, she advises to use a solution of chlorine or disinfectant based on alcohol.