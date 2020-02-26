How to protect against coronavirus (recommendations of the Ministry of health)

To protect against coronavirus Ukrainians are advised to avoid contact with people with symptoms of high temperature and cough. Relevant recommendations published on the website of the Ministry of health.

In the published video talks about how to reduce the risk of infection with a new type of coronavirus. Ukrainians suggest, first of all, avoid contact with people who have a sign of fever and cough.

Also Ukrainians encouraged to correctly use a medical mask and PPE (especially health facilities), as well as to maintain hygiene (wash hands and use disinfectants).

In addition, the Ministry of health advises to avoid contact with livestock, domestic or wild animals to prevent transmission of the virus from them. During cooking it is strongly recommended to carefully handle meat products.