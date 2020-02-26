How to protect against coronavirus (recommendations of the Ministry of health)

By Maria Batterburyon in Health

Как защититься от коронавируса (рекомендации МОЗ)

To protect against coronavirus Ukrainians are advised to avoid contact with people with symptoms of high temperature and cough. Relevant recommendations published on the website of the Ministry of health.

In the published video talks about how to reduce the risk of infection with a new type of coronavirus. Ukrainians suggest, first of all, avoid contact with people who have a sign of fever and cough.

Also Ukrainians encouraged to correctly use a medical mask and PPE (especially health facilities), as well as to maintain hygiene (wash hands and use disinfectants).

In addition, the Ministry of health advises to avoid contact with livestock, domestic or wild animals to prevent transmission of the virus from them. During cooking it is strongly recommended to carefully handle meat products.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article