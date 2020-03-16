How to protect children from the coronavirus (video)

The Ministry of health of Ukraine jointly with the TV channel “Plusplus” created informational videos on the safety of children during the quarantine in pandemic coronavirus.

About it reports a press-service of the Ministry of health.

“Let’s help children to protect yourself from coronavirus! Let’s communicate with them on an important topic in simple language,” wrote the Agency by publishing an infographic and a corresponding cartoon.

We will remind, in the Ministry of health of Ukraine has prepared a detailed safety manual for the Ukrainians in connection with the spread of the coronavirus.