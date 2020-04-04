How to protect products from coronavirus: advice of the doctor

To avoid infection with coronavirus COVID-19 from products that are purchased in the store, you need to follow some safety measures.



Useful tips gave us a doctor with 20 years of experience Jeffrey van Wingen, according to “Rambler”.

The physician recommended not to carry the products straight to the kitchen, and leave, for example, in the pantry. While in the supermarket do not need to touch different products. Pick up is only worth what you purchase.

To go shopping you need a list of what to minimize the stay in a public place. While van Wingen urged not to go to the shops for those who have symptoms of a cold or those who are older than 60 years. Also visit the shopping better in medical gloves.

In the kitchen I need to disinfect the table before putting on his products. All cardboard boxes should be discarded, and the inner packaging to take washed hands and put it in a clean place.

Vegetables and fruits need be washed thoroughly with soap and water for 20-30 seconds.

