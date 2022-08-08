How to quickly and effectively clean a silicone phone case at home

August 8, 2022, 19:07 | Science and technology

Every gadget owner can do this.

A mobile phone accompanies a person everywhere: while working, studying, walking, even in bed. And such an indispensable thing as a phone case is regularly exposed to ultraviolet rays, gets dirty and accumulates dust. Of course, like the gadget itself, the cover needs regular cleaning. We will tell you how to quickly clean a silicone cover at home, which has the unpleasant feature of absorbing dirt and fading (yellowing). The key word is fast, informs Ukr.Media.

Liquid soap

Small dirt from the cover can be removed using liquid soap . Choose any remedy available at home.

Dilute a few drops of soap in warm water, mix thoroughly until foam is formed. Now it is necessary to soap and "foam" case with a soft sponge or a regular toothbrush. When the product is completely covered with a layer of foam, it should be placed in a container with a solution and let it rest. After that, remove the solution and liquid from the surface with polishing movements, rinse and dry the product.

If you regularly wash the cover with a soapy solution, it will last longer.

Baking soda

Soda, as you know, helps to get rid of many impurities, and it is often used in everyday life. With its help, you can renew a worn silicone cover. If the previous method only removed the dirt, then the soda will remove the yellowness.

Before using soda, it is necessary to wash the silicone in a soapy solution (as in the method above), then take a brush and apply soda to the surface of the cover. Rub, removing yellow spots. Wash with water. You'll see, the case will be like new!

Toothpaste

One of the most affordable ways to clean the case is with toothpaste. Whitening, fruity, children's – it doesn't matter!

It is better to use a brush with soft bristles to apply the paste. First, you need to wet the cover in water, then evenly distribute the paste over it, laying it in a dense layer. Wash after 3-10 minutes under a stream of cold water, without waiting for drying, then dry and use as before.

The result of cleaning is immediately visible: the yellow coating on the cover is removed, there is no dirt.

Varnish remover

Return the transparent silicone cover to its former "freshness" nail polish remover will help. We are sure that it will be found in every house! However, it is important to choose a product that does not contain acetone, because silicone is a delicate material and can deteriorate.

Using a liquid for removing varnish is very simple: apply a small amount of it to a cotton swab and wipe the tarnished places on the cover. Rinse with water, dry, return to its rightful place. Done!

Alcohol

Using alcohol, traces of ink, felt-tip pen, and heavy dirt are removed from the silicone cover. For cleaning, technical or medical alcohol is suitable, in some cases, ordinary vodka or alcohol wipes for optics.

If a liquid is used, a small amount of it is applied to a cotton pad or a cotton swab, and dirty places are cleaned. This is one of the simplest and most effective ways.

Lemon juice

Fresh lemon juice is an excellent whitening agent. To refresh a yellowed silicone cover, you need to apply lemon juice (a sufficient amount) or acid to it, rub it with a brush or sponge. Then leave the product for 10-15 minutes and rinse with clean water. Right in front of your eyes, the product will return to its former color, an amazing metamorphosis!

Here are such simple and effective methods that allow you to clean a silicone case for a mobile phone in a short time (we note once again that the main thing is speed). Everyone can do it at home.