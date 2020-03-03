How to quickly create a fashionable hairstyle: tips from Guido Palau

Photo: instagram.com/happilygrey

The most popular of our time hairstylist Guido Palau came up with to show Prada hairstyle on the basis of a beam, adorned with jewelry for the hair.

I’m always very focused, never just hang around and always try to meet the high level of his skill. Don’t know what could be worse than a hysterical hairdresser,” — said Guido Palau.

Depending on the hair accessory and styling, hair can be used as day or evening.

How to create this hairstyle:

Gather your hair into a high ponytail using the elastic.

Photo: instagram.com/hairandmakeupbysteph

Separate from the resulting beam thin strand and wrap her tail to hide the elastic. The end of the section attach a small tail with a hairpin or invisible.

Lift up the beam and make a light fleece on the lower side, to give her hair volume.

Smooth the top beam, put it to one side and secure with Bobby pins.

Recently completed a new collection from the brand Dries Van Noten for the season autumn-winter 2020/2021.