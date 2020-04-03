How to treat coronavirus in Israel

Doctors do not provide patients with a mild form of the coronavirus any medication.

Israeli experts have described the symptoms and how they manifest themselves at different stages of the disclosed methods of treatment and features of the quarantine, and also said how long he could last and, most importantly, how much and how Israel spends the money to fight the epidemic.

Israel a couple of months ago was the favorite country for the treatment of many wealthy Ukrainians. Today, Israel has closed its borders for tourists, but is among the countries that most effectively cope with the epidemic of the coronavirus.

On the morning of April 3 in Israel infected with the coronavirus 7030 people. 115 of them in serious condition, 95 under artificial respiration, 144 in the state of moderate severity, recovered 357, was told by the Director of the First medical center of Israel Roman Goldmann. He noted that his country is now a leader in the fight s coronavirus in the world. “So you understand how serious about the issue, I can tell you one thing: purchasing and logistics of all products and equipment here instructed the Mossad. Their headquarters is right here we have the hospital. People, who yesterday created a “Iron dome” today, all their mental strength left to fight the epidemic,” notes Goldman.

Roman Goldman

Israel was one of the first introduced the most severe quarantine. “Today we have only drugstores and supermarkets, you can’t move away from home for 100 meters, and the store can go no further 3 kilometers. Passover we will celebrate at home, no one can invite guests or go to someone. The police are working hard even with Orthodox communities,” says medical professional.

Today, his country has allocated for the fight against coronavirus 80 billion shekels, which is about $ 25 billion. “Of these, only 15 billion will get our MOZ. The rest will go as we say on the robe. It’s those payments that people will receive unemployment. Today in Israel, 900 million sent on unpaid leave. They are all 4 months will receive unemployment benefits in sume 75% of their salary. All the money will repay the state,” says Goldman.

Medical tourists in Israel now, of course, does not accept. But for its citizens is stopped for elective surgery – the doctors take only emergency cases. Continue to work in full only office for cancer patients.

A few weeks ago, the hospital ICU was converted to the needs of patients with the coronavirus, so they were completely isolated and the room was separate from the General ventilation system. In the chamber put the monitors so the doctor can continue to see the patient.

About how to diagnose and treat the coronavirus was told by the doctor the infectious diseases hospital “Ichilov” Eugene Katsman.

Eugene Katsman

Tell me how you diagnose the coronavirus? Who do the tests because we do a limited number of people? And we don’t know how many are actually infected.

We have, as elsewhere in the world, the only diagnostic for a coronavirus is PCR (tests polymerase chain reaction). Taken a swab in the nasopharynx and is the molecular test. Now developed also, our antibody test, it is validated in the Central laboratory of Israel.

That is, you now see a person with visible signs of coronavirus and make it a test PCR?

There will be no simple answer to your question: check all the population we can’t, but there’s a whole list of people who we’re testing. Now it’s 6-7 thousand tests a day started with a few hundred. We check people with suspicious symptoms were in hospitals, people who have at least minimal symptoms who come from places where high disease incidence (some areas of greater tel Aviv, Jerusalem).

At the clinic, if I hear on the phone that there are signs (in the clinic we ask you just not to come), but no shortness of breath and high fever, I tell the patient just to sit at home and not to do the tests. It is likely, he had the coronavirus, but we all do the analysis is not yet possible. Only if the patient was not 25 (as in this case), and 65 years had comorbidities, shortness of breath and a high temperature, then we would be done. Yet every time the doctor decides individually.

If the ability to count the sick?

I can tell you the formula how it is possible to calculate unless we can all do the test and check the entire population. Then you need to look at some absolute numbers – namely, the seriously ill or people who died. Everyone knows these figures. In Israel on April 1, died 6 people. As mortality rates in Israel and worldwide from coronavirus is 1%, then we can understand how many were infected 3 weeks ago. We had 600. Then we know that each patient is infected 2-3 people.

So, we’re doing some progression from then until now, I’m sure you not reproduce, but biologists it can do, and at the moment we have about 10,000 infected people. So in 2-3 weeks from today’s date ends up 100 people. This is a very rough estimate, of course. But it allows you to imagine the number of people infected, because the fine will not install one.

How is the virus spread?

We now know that it is transmitted by airborne droplets. He did not remain in the air, but is transmitted in droplets of saliva. So stay at a distance of 2 meters from other people and obsessive wash your hands after touching surfaces outside the home.

At what stage can a person infect others?

A couple of days before he gets the first symptoms. So we ask to leave the isolation of those with whom he came in contact 1-2 weeks ago. The incubation period in humans generally lasts a week or two.

Can you name the symptoms for easy, medium and difficult stage of the disease?

The most common symptoms of coronavirus infection is a sore throat, sometimes runny nose, mild cough, mild malaise, muscle pain, back pain. This flu-like malaise, low-grade low temperature 37,2 – 37,5. Many people say that they have lost the sense of taste and smell.

That is such a symptom is observed is not fiction?

Yes, say the doctors who are themselves sick. Just appetite is lost because they do not feel the taste and smell. In addition, 20% get diarrhea. That’s all. Many people exactly this virus in a few days and goes away. And if we will do the lung or CT (what to do), then the they will be clean.

If the disease is complicated – mostly elderly or with chronic illnesses – approximately 6-7 days after the onset of illness and the slight symptoms they have a crisis, which is accompanied by a rise in temperature above 38.5-39, by worsening respiratory symptoms of breathlessness.

If they inspect, then the observed cyanosis and reduced oxygen in the blood. Such people require immediate hospitalization and constant medical observation. Many of them will be worse and they need ventilation because they develop viral pneumonia. And it shows the usual picture of the lungs. And if we see such symptoms, immediately hospitalization.

Many of them urgently need ventilation. Besides bad it gets in other areas – pressure falls, there is damage to the heart muscle, kidney.

People with some diseases, in addition to older are at risk?

corridors Ichilov

It’s not only the elderly, the young do not need to be careless. Today we brought a patient in very serious condition, who is only 20 years.

At risk people who have hypertension, diabetes of any form, chronic lung disease, heart disease, and cancer. Often ask about people with a weakened immune system, whether it concerns HIV. There is no such information that people with HIV are at a higher risk. No, we in this context talk about people who are receiving chemotherapy.

In the context of the large number of patients in Italy was this article recently that is allegedly due to the fact that they use a lot of antibiotics.

No, no relation to the antibiotics, it has not. In the end, we all eat them, because they are added to animal feed and so on. But if it was some kind of superresistant bacteria, then we talked about this. And we are talking about the virus. And then antibiotics at anything.

Italy is another problem: this problem is demographic, because in areas where the epidemic began, many elderly people. But these people despite their age are very active and do not sit at home. And, secondly, it is the lack of measures to quarantine the virus, they are too easy to him. And it so happened that very rapidly many people are infected and their health care system was overwhelmed. And many hospital personnel were infected.

One of the main problems that the coronavirus is not yet of drugs. What medications are used against coronavirus at this stage in Israel? Many talk about anti-malarial drugs, is that really so?

Tested drugs against the coronavirus there. What we use, we think it helps. There are some opinions, based on what was given to the patients, and I think it helped, is a retrospective description of the groups of people with certain illnesses, but not severe patients, there are experiments in vitro. And we use these drugs, because there is no other choice.

Making such a remark, I can say that there are two malaria drugs: chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, which have in vitro antiviral activity and we give them to patients of medium and high severity. Not easy! Easy sick we don’t give anything. They do not need anything to give. Especially young and children.

In addition chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine have a story about the antibiotic azithromycin. We don’t use them widely because the data about him is very indirect and based on a small and limited study. But in other hospitals it is used with anti-malarial drugs.

The third is antivirally drugs that are now trying to give against coronavirus. It protease inhibitors like Kaletra (ritonavir, lopinavir). We also do not use, because we believe that this does not help, and only gives side effects.

There is an attempt to give the zinc, because along with anti-malarial drugs it increases their antiviral activity in vitro. Of zinc no side effects, it can be given.

For more severe patients we would like to give something antivirale that works against this virus specifically, but it does not. There is a drug company Gilead, which is tested, but do not give. There is a Japanese drug, rather old – Avigan, which give it against the flu, and it give against the coronavirus, but it is not available in other countries.

There are a few drugs that we tested directly on patients to understand what helps. For example, such a drug Tocilizumab (Actemra). And then artificial ventilation and intensive care to keep alive, while viral pneumonia will not.

Israel is too strict quarantine. How did the introduction of quarantine on the spread of the disease?

We have a quarantine was introduced a long time ago, we were the first closed air links with China, Japan and Europe. Those who came before, we sent to quarantine. Including foreigners. Canceled classes in schools and kindergartens. Then he entered the quarantine, which is not as hard as you – we live off the economy by 80%, but not 100%.

Restaurants, cafes you also closed?

Yes, for a long time. Three days ago it was still possible to order a takeaway and pick it up on the threshold of the establishment, only the order. You will bring under the door, call and leave. And you then take.

In Ukraine a couple of days ago there was a strange initiative to allow patients with coronavirus to go to the pharmacy and shops? How do you make that decision?

It is unwise. Man with coronavirus have hard to sit at home or if he has no such ability to sit in a separate room, we have them Lodge in the hotel, all ready, which was specially filmed by the state. But man, until he is declared cured, he’s not allowed to go anywhere. We believe it to be recovered if it passed the 2 smear on PCR for 2 days, and they showed a negative result.

Don’t have to let their children walk if you were ill, and the child is not visible symptoms – children very often carry the virus on their feet. But to infect others.

If someone in Ukraine is so sick, the apartment Suite, but how to comply with quarantine, how to behave?

It should be very much hygiene practices, walk in masks, wash hands constantly

What about those who just goes into stores and pharmacies?

You need not to approach to a distance more than 2 meters, even stand in the queue at this distance, it is better to take everything with gloves, and then at the exit of the store to throw them away and treating his hands with antiseptic. If there’s a mask, it is best to wear. But if it is not and not to approach the man closer than 2 meters, it’s not scary. We can get infected if the person is close to us, breathes, spits or sneezes.

In your opinion, how long should the quarantine last, so the epidemic began to decline?

It is hard to say. I think we will be in the form of quarantine, which is still a couple of weeks, and then, if there is no increase in the sick people will be quarantined gently to release. But selectively, to give the job to some sectors of the economy. Older people will continue to sit in quarantine, as well as mass events will not, I think, in a year, and two. A partial return to work will depend on how you would run a curve. Now it goes slowly and this gives us some reason to hope for improvement.

