How to walk dogs in quarantine: the owner sends with the dog on the street drone (video)

A resident of Cyprus Vakis Demetriou, who, like others of his compatriots, is quarantined because of the coronavirus, came up with a way to safely walk the dog. Instead of coming himself, he releases to the street with her Pomeranian named Oliver drone. Flying drone, which is controlled by VCIOM from the balcony, “leads” on a leash dog.

Funny video walks Greek Cypriot published in social networks under the heading “the Fifth day of the quarantine. Stay safe at home, but don’t forget about the happiness of your dog” and “Modern problems require modern solutions.”

Commentators praised the author for ingenuity. However, some ask the question — what happens if the dog will pursue, for example, for a squirrel or a cat. And also expressed concern that left unattended, the drone and the dog can steal the attackers.

