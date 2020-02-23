How to watch Arsenal vs. Everton live

Arsenal vs. Everton live streaming free

Arsenal – Everton. Forecast and announcement for the match of the championship of England

Both teams have not lost for a long time

When: 11:30am ET, Sunday, Feb. 23

Where: Emirates Stadium in London, England

Broadcast: NBCSN

Streaming Services: FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, AT&T TV Now, YouTube TV, NBC Sports Gold

Arsenal – Everton. Forecast and announcement for the match of the championship of England

Arsenal has not lost since the end of last year and feels relatively good. True, the abundance of draws threw the team into the middle of the England championship table, where it will not be easy to get to the Champions League zone, even considering the possible Euro Cup disqualification of Manchester City.

February is shaping up perfectly for Mikel Arteta’s team, and to the victory over Newcastle, the Londoners added a difficult away success in the game with Olympiacos in the Europa League.

Now the team will have a rather complicated test in the form of “Everton” Carlo Ancelotti. With an experienced mentor, the Liverpool men have not lost since January 1, and in the championship Everton is now ahead of Arsenal by 2 points and takes 9th place.

Opponents are in more or less equal form, and now it’s difficult to single out a favorite, but we will give a small advantage to the hosts.

Arsenal vs. Everton: Preview

For all the doom and gloom around Arsenal, there’s a new factoid floating around the team: It’s undefeated in 2020 so far. Of course, most of those matches have been draws, and the team’s still in 10th place, but it’s got results in nine straight contests (including FA Cup and Europa League matches). Judging from last week, it looks to be back to a place of competence if not glory.

Everton’s got a similarly rosy narrative about it: Though it lost on New Year’s Day, that’s the only loss its had in the Premier League since Dec. 4. But, like Arsenal, it’s still not amounting to much in the table, as Everton sits just a row above its Sunday host, in ninth place.



Arsenal vs. Everton live stream: How to watch Premier League matches

The match is on NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold; these streaming services provide fans the opportunity to catch Premier League action throughout the season.