How to work productively and to manage to live: top 5 rules

Commitment in life and at work are fine qualities for reaching your goals people. The main thing is not to forget to relax.

How often do we want to do everything everywhere and at the same time to keep balance between career, family life and domestic harmony.

LeMonade has compiled a list of five tips, following which, you can learn to observe the proper balance of life, feeling completely comfortable.

1. Manage your mood by yourself

When you quietly and without unnecessary nerves to start your day, then in the following hours it will be much easier to do the necessary chores and focus than if the morning your mood will be affected by the negative emotions.

If immediately after the alarm clock you start to answer emails, requests, and other distractions from the Breakfast factors, thus you cease to manage your priorities and only respond to what you are forced to. Focus less on administration, more about managing mood, and check email only during business hours.

2. Before doing something, ask yourself, is it worth it to do it at all

Very often, the majority of tasks that people tend to quickly, do not follow at all. Try to spend your time only on what really important for specific to your life. And no more. Remember that managers usually get more, not because doing a lot of work, but because they follow a specific plan for its implementation.

3. Concentration is the elimination of distractions

When performing work, try to abstract from any distractions. The concentration depends only on your personal skills, send your secondary thoughts in a kind of prison, where you will easily be able to get them after work.

4. Get personal system

Your routine can be generalized or too personal, but anyway — it needs to be. In this case, to determine the mode and system for oneself is better than relying on self-control.

To begin to develop a personal system by answering the following questions: what activity leads you to success and what kind of activity completely undermines your productivity. Then try to rearrange his schedule to do more things on the first issue and resolve the case of the second question.

5. Define goals the night before

In advance to determine the goals for tomorrow, you will Wake up, knowing what’s most important to you today, before the daily surprises will disturb your life. Define a maximum of two main tasks before dinner the day before and calmly follow them the next day.