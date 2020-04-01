“Howling in pain”: Tatyana Lazarev was hospitalized in Spain

Well-known Russian actress and TV presenter Tatyana Lazarev was urgently hospitalized in Spain, where she lives with her younger daughter Antonina. 53-year-old star suddenly felt bad, she felt sick to the stomach. The pain was so intense that she called the ambulance. Physicians, whose efforts are now directed at combating coronavirus, arrived 40 minutes later, the doctor gave an injection and left.

“It began to go numb hands, and in moments of wave-like growing pain to lose consciousness, beginning to feel sick. Poor guy Antoninus summoned him again, he came and poured me, apparently, some really have morphine, because I was just in a lot of pain. Then he summoned a special ambulance from coronavirus to drive me to the hospital, not very clear was what, because all the hospitals here are mostly migrated to the coronavirus, and I was clearly not him”, — said Tatiana in Instagram.

After the examination, the clinic found that the Lazarus stone in the kidney, it “moved”, was the question about the operation.

“I’m lying on the floor, as I am assured, clean from the coronavirus, under some droppers, single chamber, hospital is good, on the floor just the three of us. Nothing hurts. The only thing that bothers me is that I so far never did. But I after a two-week quarantine and continuous Jora’s is quite good. And still I await a response from the insurance company will pay me tomorrow the surgery or not”, — said Tatiana. She promised to keep up to date with the development of the situation and to inform about their health.

