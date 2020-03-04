Hugh Jackman said the three-year anniversary of the “Logan” thank you post

The actor played the role of Wolverine for almost 17 years.

Exactly three years after the theatrical release of the film “Logan”, in which Hugh Jackman last time I played Wolverine, the actor posted on his Twitter page a heart, yet not without humor post. In his message, Jackman expressed his gratitude that he was lucky to get this role in the film series of “X-Men”:

Three years ago today, on the screens out “Logan”. Thank you for the many (and “many” here should be taken literally) years of hard work in the gym and need to consume only diet chicken — but it’s the role of a lifetime!

Jackman made his debut in the way of Wolverine in “X-Men” (2000), and then played the character in three subsequent parts of the franchise (“X-Men 2”, “X-Men: the Last stand”, “X-Men: Days of future past”). In addition, he received three solo film, “X-Men: the Beginning. Wolverine” “the Wolverine” and “Logan”.