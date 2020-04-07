Humor quarantined: Maxim Galkin parodied subtitles (video)

Russian comedian Maxim Galkin, who showed previously, the performance of Alla Pugacheva and Garik about the coronavirus, submitted jokes on a topical theme in the style of Soviet satirists. He showed, as if joking famous artists sparodiroval famous odessite Mykhailo Geckogo.

Live performances Galkin recorded at home and posted on his page in Instagram. Maxim promised to release the series “Soviet pop music of the quarantine”.

“Sitting at home, imagine, how would our favorite satirists joked about the current situation in Soviet times. 1 series — Zhvanetskiy”, signed video Maxim Galkin.

View this post in Instagram Publication of Maxim Galkin (@maxgalkinru) APR 6, 2020 at 6:58 PDT

Also stars of show business and will never leave the quarantine rollers as Nastya Kamensky, and write songs. Jerry Heil has released a tongue-in-cheek video for “NADASTROM”.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter