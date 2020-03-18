Hundreds of possible transmitters of the virus burned in Indonesia

The city government of Surakarta (Indonesia) destroyed hundreds of bats. This was reported on the website Newsflare.

All animals were withdrawn from the market traders. According to the statement, the acting Director of the Department of agriculture, fisheries and food safety said Ramadhan, this was done due to the fact that bats are considered to be potential spreaders of the novel coronavirus.

The government of Surakarta and the centre for the protection of natural resources of Central Java province has decided to destroy the bats to prevent the spread of infection. They were placed in cells and cedarvale, and then burned.