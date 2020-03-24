Hundreds of Ukrainians are treated by Chinese virus abroad

By Maria Batterburyon in Health

Более сотни украинцев находятся на лечении от китайского вируса за границей

As of 10:00 March 23, abroad in quarantine are 155 Ukrainians, 195 of which are in Poland.

It is reported by Telegram-channel “Coronavirus: information from the Ministry of foreign Affairs”.

“155 Ukrainian citizens are quarantined: Australia – 2 Brazil – 16, Vietnam – 8, Jordan – 4, Qatar – 1, China 1, Cuba – 1, Moldova – 2, Netherlands – 1, UAE – 3, Poland – 195, Romania – 1, USA – 2, FRG – 7, Montenegro – 1”, – stated in the message.

According to the Ministry of foreign Affairs, with the assistance of the diplomatic institutions in Ukraine have already returned 70 137 people.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article