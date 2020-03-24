Hundreds of Ukrainians are treated by Chinese virus abroad

As of 10:00 March 23, abroad in quarantine are 155 Ukrainians, 195 of which are in Poland.

It is reported by Telegram-channel “Coronavirus: information from the Ministry of foreign Affairs”.

“155 Ukrainian citizens are quarantined: Australia – 2 Brazil – 16, Vietnam – 8, Jordan – 4, Qatar – 1, China 1, Cuba – 1, Moldova – 2, Netherlands – 1, UAE – 3, Poland – 195, Romania – 1, USA – 2, FRG – 7, Montenegro – 1”, – stated in the message.

According to the Ministry of foreign Affairs, with the assistance of the diplomatic institutions in Ukraine have already returned 70 137 people.