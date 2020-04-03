Hungary has changed the rules of crossing their country

Ukrainians who return home via Hungary, allowed transit from 21 PM to 5 am daily by all types of vehicles through certain border crossing points with Austria and Slovenia and only after passing the medical test for coronavirus.

It is reported by the state border service.

“The Embassy of Ukraine in Hungary in connection with the amendments introduced on 2 April 2020 by the government of Hungary has prepared recommendations concerning the transit of Ukrainians who return home through the country”, – stated in the message.

In particular, the report says that Ukrainian citizens are allowed transit passage of all types of vehicles: from Austria through the checkpoints: Nickelsdorf – Hegyeshalom Klingenbach-Sopron, Pamhagen-Fertőd, Deutschkreuty-Kópháza; from Slovenia through the checkpoint Pince – Tornyiszentmiklos.

It is noted that at all border crossing points of the journey is allowed only after passing medical examinations (if you suspect infection with coronavirus entry will be denied).

“On the territory of Hungary travel is allowed on a specific transit route in the shortest possible time. Stay within the transit corridor should be the minimum required to cross the territory of the country number, in some authorities the rest areas and gas stations. The time of transit of humanitarian corridors on the territory of Hungary defined 21.00. to 05.00 hours. every day,” – stated in the message.

Control over observance of rules of transit of civilian and military police.

From 2 April 2020 right of entry to Hungary with a purpose of transit, without obtaining the prior permission of the Hungarian side, except for citizens of Ukraine, are citizens of the neighbouring countries Hungary, as well as citizens of countries that have entered bilateral agreements on humanitarian transit through the territory of Hungary (Romania, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Croatia and Moldova). Citizens of neighboring countries can implement entry to the territory of Hungary in case of confirmation of the purpose and conditions of entry, which shall be defined by bilateral agreements, as well as during a medical check at the border crossing in case this test does not establish the fact of suspicion of infection of the coronavirus COVID-19.

Citizens of other countries, including to implement humanitarian transit transportation of Ukrainian citizens in Hungary must apply to the Directorate of national police of Hungary for a special permit to enter the following contact information: [email protected] Obligatory condition of receipt of a special permit is the applicant’s medical certificate about passing tests COVID-19 and the lack of suspicion of the disease.