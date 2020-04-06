Hungary makes the free Parking because of the quarantine

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Венгрия делает бесплатные парковки из-за карантина

In Hungary from Monday, Parking will be free for car owners. So the government wants to reduce the level of use of public transport during a pandemic.

It is reported by the EP with the link to the website of the Hungarian government.

“Keeping a safe distance between people is one of the most important means of curbing the epidemic of the coronavirus. Since public transportation is impossible or possible only to a limited extent, it is important that those who are able to use their cars,” said Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

According to him, in the interests of resolving the situation on Sunday, the government issued a decree according to which from 6 April Parking in public spaces in Hungary will be free.

As of Monday morning in Hungary 744 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, including 11 in the last day.

As a result of illness died 38 people. Since the beginning of the epidemic was cured 67 infected.

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.
