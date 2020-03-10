Hungary promises to continue to block the dialogue of Ukraine with NATO

Hungary will continue to block meetings of the Commission Ukraine-NATO for as long as the Ukraine will not restore the “rights of minorities”.

This was stated on Tuesday the Minister of foreign Affairs péter Szijjártó, Hungary Today reports.

So, speaking in Parliament, Szijjarto said that the position of Hungary is depicted on the world stage as a policy friendly to Russia. This, he said, was “absurd.”

Thus, as writes the edition, in his words “Hungary will continue to block meetings of the Commission Ukraine-NATO for as long as the Ukraine will not be restored the rights of minorities”.

Siyarto said that from afar, perhaps understandably, that life is 150 000 ethnic Hungarians were less important than geopolitical considerations.

“But for us, this community is more important than any geopolitical issue,” he said.

The Minister noted that on March 26, his Ukrainian counterpart, whom the President asked to take action to restore bilateral relations, will visit Budapest.

“We are ready, and we will also make rational proposals,” he added.

He said that from the point of view of bilateral relations of Hungary with its neighbouring countries, its relations with Ukraine are the most difficult.