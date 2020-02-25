Husband didn’t mind: a mother started cleaning apartments in the Nude (photo)

To have many children a mother is very difficult, not only in Ukraine but also in Britain. Therefore the inhabitant of the English County of Kent, whose three children, decided to open a firm providing cleaning services in the Nude.

Writes about this “Tape.ru” with reference to newspaper Metro.

It is reported that 35-year-old mother Claire O’connor informed the maid who cleaned the hotels. But at some point thought why not open my own cleaning Agency and leave all the earned money yourself?

But since almost all niches on the market of cleaning services are busy, then the woman decided to enter the “blue ocean” — and to open a cleaning service in the Nude.

The company was called Fantasy Clean, following the example of the hostess of this company of Plymouth.

About his brilliant idea O’ Connor told the 39-year-old husband and received the approval.

“He doesn’t mind. He knows my crazy nature, but understands that I will never allow myself unnecessary,” she said.

Yet O’connor while working on website development, however now you can subscribe to the updates of the company. She plans to clean the homes of clients, and hire staff.

Cleaning without clothes will cost 95 pounds per hour Topless — £ 85 sterling, and the execution of the services in lingerie or sexy maid costume — £ 75.

“When cleaning the house will be a Nude one employee and one customer. No touching, photographing, and generally nothing more. The cleaning lady just walks in, does his job and goes”, — said O’connor.

The newspaper reminds that in February, an employee of the British company Naturist Cleaners, which allows to call home a naked lady, told about the secrets of their profession. All customers 24-year-old Anna was lonely men. As a rule, they try to talk to her about life, but, in her words, never stick, and not asking for anything that is beyond the scope of its responsibilities.

