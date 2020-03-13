“Husband differently to the shooting does not let go”: Polyakova boasted chastity belt (photo)

Popular Ukrainian singer Olya Polyakova showed how making a movie with DZIDZIO (Mikhail Khoma). The shooting star appeared in the original outfit.

“I want to show you a real chastity belt. Husband differently to the shooting does not let”, — boasted of it, showing the bolts on the clothes.

“The prohibition of her husband”, however, did not prevent the beauty of late to wear a dress that reveals and slender legs, and ample Breasts.

By the way, legs Polyakova — her pride. With the growth of Oli 180 cm 127 cm is feet. She even brought them istranicu, but quickly tired to fill it.

But on the main sistance Polyakov shows not only the legs but the whole figure. Often she poses in swimsuits (and even without them).

