“Husband differently to the shooting does not let go”: Polyakova boasted chastity belt (photo)

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

«Муж по-другому на съемки не отпускает»: Полякова похвасталась поясом верности (фото)

Popular Ukrainian singer Olya Polyakova showed how making a movie with DZIDZIO (Mikhail Khoma). The shooting star appeared in the original outfit.

“I want to show you a real chastity belt. Husband differently to the shooting does not let”, — boasted of it, showing the bolts on the clothes.

«Муж по-другому на съемки не отпускает»: Полякова похвасталась поясом верности (фото)

“The prohibition of her husband”, however, did not prevent the beauty of late to wear a dress that reveals and slender legs, and ample Breasts.

«Муж по-другому на съемки не отпускает»: Полякова похвасталась поясом верности (фото)

By the way, legs Polyakova — her pride. With the growth of Oli 180 cm 127 cm is feet. She even brought them istranicu, but quickly tired to fill it.

But on the main sistance Polyakov shows not only the legs but the whole figure. Often she poses in swimsuits (and even without them).

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article