“Husband fucked”: beautiful biathlete planet hard going through quarantine (photos)

By Maria Batterburyon in Sport

«Муж начинает бесить»: красивейшая биатлонистка планеты тяжело переживает карантин (фото)

Athletes typically spend a lot of time away from family, being on training camps and competitions. And enjoy every minute spent in the family circle.

However, when this time is too much, then it can only harm. As, for example, in the family of one of the most beautiful women in the world, 29-year-old Italian Dorothea wierer, who received the Crystal world Cup at the end of the season 2019/2020, which is in quarantine at home and complaining of “a slight misunderstanding” with her husband.

The sixth day quarantine. The husband starts to piss me off, “wrote the athlete on his page in Instagram. Note that the Wearer is married to skier Stefano Corradini, who is older than his wife for 13 years.

«Муж начинает бесить»: красивейшая биатлонистка планеты тяжело переживает карантин (фото)

However, quarantine is also a great opportunity to relax after a hard season. Almost all day Italian in his bed, enjoying your favorite music and movies, but don’t forget about the home. “19:00. Finally, I got up from the sofa, took off his pajamas and begin to harvest, “he placed biathlete fun, post in the social network.

«Муж начинает бесить»: красивейшая биатлонистка планеты тяжело переживает карантин (фото)

.

