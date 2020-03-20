Husqvarna FF vs Atvidaberg live streaming free for the friendly match

Huskvarna vs Otvidberg: prediction (kf. 2.30) for the friendly match (March 21, 2020)

In the previous two matches, Husqvarna and Otvideberg did not score less than five goals, but whether the teams will be able to show the same performance on March 21 – the answer is in our forecast. What will be the outcome?

Husqvarna

Husqvarna played extremely unsuccessfully last season – despite all the predictions, the team of Benjamin Westman was unable to get out of the second division. The club came to the finish line in third place, only one point behind the zone of transitional matches. In preparation for the new season, “Husqvarna” played only one friendly match, in which they beat 2-1 Utsiktens with a score of 2: 1.

Atvidaberg

Otvidberg last season also failed – Roar Hansen’s team failed to gain a foothold in the first division. A draw 2: 2 in the last round with Lunds did not allow the club to get around the Oscarshamns and he finished in the relegation zone. While all the championships in Sweden are paused, Otvidberg is gaining form in friendly matches, in the last of which he beat Sylvia with a score of 3: 2.

Statistics

Twice the teams played among themselves and in each of these matches at least five goals were scored

In only one of the last five matches, Husqvarna scored less than three goals

In only one of the last three matches, Otvidberg scored less than three goals

Forecast

“Huskvarna” and “Atvidaberg” build their game from attack, this is clearly shown by their last meetings, in which each of the clubs scored more than one goal. Given the friendly status of the match, it makes sense to wait for an extravaganza extravaganza today – there is no point in defending oneself in defense, and they play in defense, to put it mildly, they are very weak.

We believe that there will be goals in the match. Forecast – total over (3.5) goals . In BC Marathon, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 2.30