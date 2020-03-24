Hyundai has started to test a new crossover Tucson

By Maria Batterburyon in Techno

Компания Hyundai приступила к тестам нового кроссовера Tucson

Korean company Hyundai introduced its Tucson crossover tests of the new generation. It is reported BAGNET, citing foreign media.

Due to the sloping roof of the model will resemble a coupe. Distinctive features of the machine are the wheel arches square shape, no door handles and a body kit.

The crossover will get the same steering wheel as the latest models Elantra and Sonata. Also, the new Tucson will lose the selector lever of the transmission in the form of a lever: selects the movement mode will be implemented with the buttons.

It is noted that the world premiere of the car will take place in April 2020.

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
