Hyundai has started to test a new crossover Tucson

Korean company Hyundai introduced its Tucson crossover tests of the new generation. It is reported BAGNET, citing foreign media.

Due to the sloping roof of the model will resemble a coupe. Distinctive features of the machine are the wheel arches square shape, no door handles and a body kit.

The crossover will get the same steering wheel as the latest models Elantra and Sonata. Also, the new Tucson will lose the selector lever of the transmission in the form of a lever: selects the movement mode will be implemented with the buttons.

It is noted that the world premiere of the car will take place in April 2020.